Duluth’s Mounted Patrol On Discussion List Of Potential Cuts

DULUTH, Min.. – The Duluth Police Department’s Mounted Patrol unit could come to an end because of proposed budget cuts by Mayor Emily Larson.

The unit has been around since 2014. It consists of four horses.

The cost of the mounted patrol, according to a department official, is close to $300,000 a year.

As of now, Mayor Larson is asking Police chief Mike Tusken to cut $325,000 from the department’s budget for 2018.

Chief Tusken tells FOX 21 he will release specific proposed cuts at a later council meeting before the budget is set in December.

Meanwhile, Larson is also asking the fire department to cut $386,800 from its budget for 2018. It’s not yet known what Fire Chief Denny Edwards plans to cut.