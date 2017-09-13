Final Preparations Before North Shore Inline Marathon

The Race Weekend Kicks Off Friday with the Inline Marathon Expo

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend the largest inline marathon in North America will kick off near Two Harbors with a finish line in Duluth’s Canal Park.

It’s time once again for the 22nd Annual North Shore Inline Marathon.

Nearly 2,000 athletes are registered throughout a series of six different races.

Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, but those interested can still register the morning of.

This year, racers will break in a five mile stretch of fresh pavement along scenic Highway 61.

“The pavement is in really good shape this year so I’m personally very excited about that,” said Race Director Mike Ward. “I think athletes come back to this race in particular because the course is along Lake Superior’s North Shore.”

Saturday, the race course will shut down various streets around 5:00 a.m.

The whole course needs to be cleared by 2:00 p.m.

