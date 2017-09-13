Friends of Animals Humane Society Has a New Home

Cloquet Humane Society Held a Grand Opening for Their New Building

CLOQUET, Minn. – Friends of Animals Humane Society has a new building to call home.

They had an open house and grand opening ceremony for the new space on Avenue B.

Tours showed off the building and taught people about the foster and adoption programs happening at Friends of Animals.

“We’re trying to provide a service to animals as well as other people and it’s important for us to get it across to others that we are providing those services and trying to help those in need as well as their animals,” says Tammy Goodley, Executive Director of Friends of Animals.

The humane society is also raising funds to pay off the mortgage on their old building.