Imagine Canal Park Launch Party

A New Vision For Canal Park

DULUTH. Minn

Imagine Duluth has been collaborating with residents and the Canal Park Business Association to consider the future of Canal Park.

The hope for the Imagine Canal Park project is to build upon the successes in this part of the city, while also preserving the area. Imagine Canal Park is working with the public to address issues and figure out ways to enhance the surrounding areas.

“Wouldn’t it be better to feel like you were welcome down here in the summer months because there was space? And it was easier traffic flow and maybe we try a few different traffic situations to see if we could do it better,” Elissa Hansen, Duluth City Council.

Imagine Duluth has teamed up with a company based out of Toronto Canada called 8–80 Cities. The company is talking to Duluth residents about the current traffic flow in Canal Park.

“What we’re seeing is that there are perhaps spaces to park in the downtown side. How can we improve the connectivity between those parking ramps so that people can maybe park on that side and walk to the park from there on days when it’s this nice,” Ryan O’Connor, Executive Director of 8–80 Cities.

There are two more pop up events scheduled for Wednesday.

One from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Harrison Community Center and another one later in the day from 2p.m.–3:30 pm at the West Duluth Library.

If you would like your voice heard, you can head to their website imagineduluth.com and where you can take a survey about Canal Park.