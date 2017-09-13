Minnesota Super Bowl Volunteers Will Receive Custom Love Your Melon Beanies

ALL VOLUNTEERS WILL WILL RECEIVE A FULL WINTER-READY UNIFORM FREE OF CHARGE

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Minnesota Super Bowl’s Crew 52 volunteers will hit the streets in style with custom Love Your Melon (LYM) beanies.

Crew 52 is a team of 10,000 volunteers that will help welcome more than 1 million visitors to the Twin Cities over the course of the 10-day festival. Volunteers will serve at public gathering points such as airports, skyways, hotels, and Super Bowl events. All Crew 52 volunteers are asked to fulfill three shifts during the 10 days.

The Crew 52 exclusive beanie is the first piece, unveiled today, of a full winter-ready uniform provided free of charge to all volunteers participating in the festivities presented by the Minnesota Super Bowl LII Host Committee (MNSBHC).

Applications to volunteer are open until Sept. 27 with interviews ending on Sept. 30. Those interested in helping should visit mnsuperbowl.com/Crew52 to sign up.

In partnership with LYM, Minnesota’s own 3M Company is producing the patches using its new carbon black, reflective Scotchlite material. The beanies were also knitted by Minnesota Knitting Mills, a Mendota Heights-based company founded in St. Paul over a century ago.

More than 6,200 applicants have been interviewed since Aug. 12 and all applicants can expect to hear back from the Committee in mid-October about whether they have been selected and receive more information on the next steps.