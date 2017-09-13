Missing Buffalo Teen Located in Iowa

UPDATE 9-13: Anna Thorson was located safe in Iowa by authorities.

BUFFALO, Minn. – The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old, Anna Thorson.

Anna was last seen in Buffalo on Sunday, Sept. 10. It is unknown whether she left on foot or by vehicle.

Authorities report that Anna has cognitive and social/emotional issues and has difficulties recognizing dangerous situations.

She is described as 5’3″ tall, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She is typically seen wearing Converse with pineapples on them.

Her travel destination is unknown but has been known to travel to the metro area in Wayzata or Plymouth.

If you believe you have seen Anna or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.