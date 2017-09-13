New West Duluth Business Owners Honored

Six Entrepreneurs Presented With a Certificate of Appreciation

DULUTH, Minn. – New business owners were honored by the West Duluth Business and Civic Club.

Their new businesses filled some empty storefronts in West Duluth and other business owners hope the new ventures will help the whole area do better.

“It looks like a very vibrant area to come and explore and do business in and, upon that exploration, you also start to notice other businesses that maybe you didn’t notice in the past that had been there,” says Susan Coen, President of the West Duluth Business and Civic Club.

The entrepreneurs also got a chance to share the story behind their businesses.