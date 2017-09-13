Northland Residents Enjoy Warm Weather

Temperatures to Dip into 60s Over Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.-We are about a week away from when fall officially begins and many Northland residents are having one last hurrah as they enjoy summer time weather.

Highs were expected to be in the 80s today with temperatures dipping into the 60s over the weekend.

Today we caught up with one family enjoying one of the last hot days, as they enjoyed a picnic at Brighton Beach.

“It’s a great privilege because once the cooler weather sets in, we rarely get an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors like this,” said Jan Berguson, of Duluth.

Fall officially begins next Friday. That means winter is only three months away.