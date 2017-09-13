Target Recalls Dresser for Tip-Over Hazard

Target is recalling nearly 180,000 dressers after 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing.

Incidents reportedly involved two three-year-old children, according to the recall notice.

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Room Essentials 4-drawer dresser was sold in Target stores nationwide and online from January 2013 through April 2016, in three different colors for around $118.

Those who purchased the dresser are eligible for a refund. For information visit help.target.com.