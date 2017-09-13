United Way Unveils “What Do You Fight For?” Campaign

Slogan Asks Northlanders Why It's Important for Them to Give

DULUTH, Minn. – The Head of the Lakes United Way is asking “What Do You Fight For?”

The organization unveiled that new slogan today at Essentia Health, one of their largest local partners.

The campaign asks people across the Northland what motivates them to give and why it’s important to them that everybody’s basic needs are met.

“You may not know that you see it every day, but you’re passing people on the street, in your car, in your place of work all the time where that need is really dire,” says Matt Hunter, President of the Head of the Lakes United Way.

“I’m the father of two young children and so for me it becomes really personal in that I don’t want them to go without if something should happen and basic needs aren’t met. I really want people in our community to not have to fear basic needs.”

The United Way funds more than seventy programs and organizations across the region.