Virginia PD Looking for Public’s Help in Burglary Incident

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects that were involved in an early morning burglary on Sept. 13.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, around 12:42 a.m., two male suspects entered an occupied residence in the 800 block of 7th Street South by kicking in the door. Suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, a flat screen TV, and a cell phone. They fled the residence possibly in a vehicle. A male homeowner was not injured and could not identify the suspects.

Surveillance in the area placed a white minivan behind the residence around 11:57 p.m.

It is unknown at this time whether the minivan is involved however, it appears that there is a black scratch mark on the center of the slide door.

Three men were observed walking down the alley behind the residence just after midnight. One was described as a black male carrying a cell phone, the two others were described as white males, one carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Virginia Police Department at 218-748-7510.