Annual Walk Creates Space of Support for those in Recovery

Twin Ports Recovery Walk

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, Northlanders will be walking for recovery to support those going through the process.

September is Recovery Month, so the walk is taking place on Saturday, September 16 on the campus of the College of St. Scholastica.

Registration is free and starts at 9 a.m.

The walk gets underway at 10 a.m.

Food, vendors and games start at 11 a.m.

Speakers with messages focused on recovery will begin at 1 p.m.

All events take place on the Science Lawn and Patio directly in front of the Science Building on the St. Scholastica campus, 1100 Kenwood Ave., Duluth.

The event is open to all people in recovery as well as their friends, families and supporters.

In addition to the Bethel and St. Scholastica, the event is sponsored by St. Scholastica’s CLEAN Program, the Minnesota Sixth Judicial District Courts, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge and the Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment.