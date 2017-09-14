Enbridge Employees Help Habitat For Humanity

Enbridge Employees Help Habitat For Humanity

Enbridge employees got out of the office and outside Thursday for a good cause.

Employees helped out at six different sites for Habitat for Humanity in Duluth and Superior.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that mobilizes volunteers and community partners in building affordable housing to break the cycle of poverty.

“I love the opportunity that Enbridge gives us to give back to the community,” said employee Heidi Laliberte. “We want everyone to know we care. We care about the environment and we care about the people here.”

At one stop in Duluth volunteers worked to help put up a fence for woman so that her children and grandchildren could have a place to play. Volunteers also painted and sanded at other locations in Superior.