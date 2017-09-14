Epicurean Has New Home

The Business Moved to Superior in January

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The business Epicurean has moved its headquarters to Connors Point in Superior.

The business makes a variety of kitchen tools and cutting boards. The new 60,000 square-foot facility actually opened in January, but renovations were recently completed at the new site.

The new building will allow the business to expand which means they will now have a factory outlet store.

“It does a lot for our business,” said Dave Benson, co-owner. “We make our products right here in the Twin Ports. We want to continue to do so.”

They were previously located in West Duluth at an industrial site.

To find out more about the business, visit their website www.epicureancs.com