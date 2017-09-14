Hermantown Community Church Hosts Block Party for Harvey Victims

DULUTH, Minn.

As millions continue to try and get their lives back together after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the Northland continues to show their support.

Another benefit for the victims of Hurricane Harvey was held by the Hermantown Community Church. Hundreds showed up Wednesday night at the church to show their support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey

Lead pastor of Hermantown Community Church, Thor Sorenson was looking for a way to rally behind those affected by recent hurricanes.

He decided to throw a block party for area residents with free food, live music and a carnival-type atmosphere for the kids to enjoy all to help those in need.

“Water is still all over down there and that’s what we want to do is help those. Some of them don’t even have insurance. Jesus said that he cared for those who are hurting so we want to do that,” said Sorenson.

Fox 21 talked to a Houston family that has been stranded in our area because of the devastation to their neighborhood in Houston.

They say that their neighborhood has been turned into the dumpster.

On vacation in the Northland when the storm actually hit, they continue to extend their stay because it’s just wasn’t safe to go back.

“All the streets and the freeways around us were inundated with water and friends were talking about horrible traffic delays. Something that would normally take ten minutes to get somewhere was taking anywhere from one and a half hours to 3 hours. We just thought with the inconvenience slash safety factor just to hold off a little bit longer,” said Houston Resident Sasha Kuklis.

Sasha says that her family is set to return this Friday after nearly a month away and don’t know what to really expect.