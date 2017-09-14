Historical Society Brings Past to Life within Cemetery

3rd Annual Living History Walk is Saturday
Natalie Froistad

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This weekend the history of Douglas County is coming to life in a place reserved for the dead.

The Living History Walk is Saturday, September 16 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The walk will be at the Greenwood Cemetery, 8402 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate, $7 Veterans, $5 for children 6–15, Children 5 and under are free.

For more information, head to douglashistory.org.

Related Post

El Dorado Bar Gears Up for Fifth Annual Veterans F...
Over Fifty Cats Rescued from Superior Residence
Living History Walk Returns to Superior
19th Annual Cause for the Paws Fundraiser Happenin...

You Might Like