Historical Society Brings Past to Life within Cemetery

3rd Annual Living History Walk is Saturday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This weekend the history of Douglas County is coming to life in a place reserved for the dead.

The Living History Walk is Saturday, September 16 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The walk will be at the Greenwood Cemetery, 8402 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate, $7 Veterans, $5 for children 6–15, Children 5 and under are free.

For more information, head to douglashistory.org.