Little Foresters Experience New Cabin Classroom

The Secret Forest Playschool Raised Funds for Months Before Building the Cabin Classroom

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of Northland youngsters now have the chance to enjoy their unique new classroom.

After months in the making, the doors are now open at the Secret Forest Playschool’s Cabin Classroom.

Founded five years ago, Owner Meghan Morrow utilized a space in the East Ridge Community Church until the congregation decided to expand on the property.

Now, preschool aged children have the chance to explore right outside by stepping through garage door walls.

“I had the walls open and the doors open and I said to the kids, are we inside or outside right now? One of them said, well I think we’re inside out,” said Morrow. “Now that the dream is a reality and the kids are in the space, it’s been an overwhelming week. It’s humbling to know that people want this for these kids as bad as I do.”

Last fall, the community came together raising over $20,000 dollars in 28 days.

The money covered the cost for sliding doors and other expenses in building the cabin classroom.

Click here to learn more about The Secret Forest Playschool.