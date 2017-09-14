New Trail Opens in Lincoln Park

Trail Leads to Lincoln Park Middle School

DULUTH, Minn.-A new portion of a traverse trail was completed in the Lincoln Park neighborhood today.

A ribbon cutting was held earlier today, for the trail that will be connected to the Lincoln Park Middle School.

The goal is to encourage youth to explore the trail system and possibly use it as a commuter route.

“I think this is a really good next step. We’ve built a lot of the trails across the city,” said Waylon Munch, of the Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee. “It’s gained a lot of momentum engaging with the youth and adding this next component. [It’s] going to open a lot more doors for our outdoor community.”

Funding for the project came through the multiple local outlets and the Minnesota’s Legacy Fund.