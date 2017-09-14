Pickleball Clinic Helping Locals Discover the Sport

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Pickleball Association is helping locals learn more about the unique sport through open clinics.

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and regular tennis. It’s played with solid paddles rather than rackets and is something that can be enjoyed by all ages.

“I think everyone can play it, everyone has a good time. The biggest thing about pickleball that I’ve noticed is the social aspect. Everyone that I’ve met has been such super nice people, and you have a good time,” said Gary Lavalley, Ambassador of the USA Pickelball Association.

The Duluth Area Pickleball Association has several courts throughout the Twin Ports.