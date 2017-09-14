Utility Repair Underway on East Superior St and 34th Ave East

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth reports that a failed storm drain pipe caused a washout at the intersection of East Superior Street and 34th Avenue East.

The intersection has been closed to traffic as repairs to the pipe and road surface are conducted.

The City anticipates the work to be completed Friday evening.

A detour up 33rd Avenue East to 1st Street then over to 35th Avenue and back down to Superior Street is currently in place.

The City of Duluth asks motorists to drive slowly and add additional travel time to accommodate for expected delays.