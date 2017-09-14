UW-Superior’s Lake Superior Research Institute Celebrates 50 Years

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin Superior’s Lake Superior Research Institute will celebrate 50 years with a free conference featuring keynote speaker Alexandra Consteau.

“This is [an] exciting time to celebrate 50 years of hard work by an environmental organization that is largely funded by extramural funds,” said Dr. Matthew TenEyck, director of Lake Superior Research Institute (LSRI.) “The celebration provides an opportunity to reflect on our success and set the stage for the next 50 years.”

LSRI was created in 1967 with a mission to conduct environmental research and provide services that directly benefit the people, industries, and natural resources of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region. LSRI also provides non-traditional learning environments and applied research opportunities for undergraduate students.

The 50th-anniversary celebration gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 5 with a welcome reception in the Yellowjacket Union. The free and open to the public conference will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 and will feature presentations on the early years of the Institute and afternoon sessions focused on the present and future.

“Those attending the conference can expect to gain an understanding of the impact LSRI has truly made to environmental research, the education and training of UW-Superior students and outreach to the greater community in its first 50 years of existence,” said TenEyck. “Attendees will also hear about the breadth and depth on environmental research conducted at LSRI.”

Advanced registration is required for all events by Wednesday, Sept. 20. Individuals can register by calling 715-394-8452 or online at uwsuper.edu/lsri50th