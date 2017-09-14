Volunteers Work to Count Pedestrians and Bikers in Duluth

Will Help Determine Course of Action for Future Developments

DULUTH, Minn.-A step was taken today, to determine how to make the city of Duluth more bike and pedestrian friendly.

Dozens of volunteers took to the streets to count just how many people are using the Duluth’s walkways and bike routes.

Organizers say the data will be quite useful.

“This will kind of give us; the city planners and the Metropolitan Interstate Council Planners, some information on how our community uses our streets and sidewalks,” said Alex Chocholousek of Community Action Duluth.

Eventually, data collected will be brought to city leaders to determine a plan of action.