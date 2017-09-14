Water Protectors Protesting Enbridge Line in Superior

Some Protesters Cut Out of Car

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Authorities are on the scene right now at 5300 Stineson Ave. where protesters tried to block equipment from going to an Enbridge pipeline project near Superior.

Fox 21 witnessed authorities cut protesters out of their cars, which they had been using to block an entryway where construction crews leave from.

Three people were seen in one car, while two were in another.

