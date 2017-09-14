Winter Gear Already Hitting Store Shelves

Local Business Says This is the Best Time of the Year to Sell Skis

DULUTH, Minn.-After temperatures reached 80-degrees yesterday, the Northland will be hit with a dose of reality soon.

We are getting very close to feeling that fall chill on our skin and local businesses are already getting out their winter gear.

One we spoke to today, says now is the time to get your winter gear.

“If you are in the market for skis, right now is the best selection, the best time,” said Nikolai Anikin, co-owner of Continental Ski and Bike. “Once the snow hits, we start selling a lot of skis – the selection goes down.

In case you forgot, winter is only three months away.