Chester Bowl Fall Festival to Attract Thousands

If Rain Postpones the Event, Fall Fest Would Move to Sunday, September 17 from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend over 8,000 people will pack into one Duluth Park and celebrate the changing of seasons.

The 33rd Annual Chester Bowl Fall Festival is scheduled to start Saturday morning at 9:30 and go until 4:30 p.m.

Organizers will make an official call around 6:00 a.m. Saturday if the event is postponed due to rain.

They say Fall Fest is a great way to pick fresh produce, hear live entertainers and wander through rows of local vendors.

“We are going to start getting ready for our winter ski and snowboard program and fall fest is a fundraiser for our scholarship program. Last year we gave out more than $21,000 dollars in scholarships,” said Program Operations Manager Sam Luoma.

Festival goers are urged to park at UMD and use the free shuttle service to get to Chester Bowl.

Fall Festival would be moved to Sunday, September 17 if postponed Saturday.

