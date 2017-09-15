Duluth Library Foundation Hosts Fundraiser for Northland Children

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, September 16 from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m., the Duluth Library Foundation will host their 6th Annual Learning and Libations at the Library.

This event consists of food, fun, entertainment, along with dazzling conversation with the best and brightest of Duluth.

From a silent auction to chats on human genetics and technological advances, staff and volunteers invite you to register and take part in the evening of fun.

All proceeds go toward Northland preschool aged children.

Click here to register for the event.