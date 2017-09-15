Duluth Police Investigating Sexual Assault Incident in Woodland Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department received the report of a sexual assault, on Sept 10, involving a juvenile male in the Woodland neighborhood of Duluth.

The unknown suspect is described as a white male, age unknown, with a crew cut or shaved head, wearing blue pants, and riding a light green bicycle – possibly a mountain bike, according to the Duluth PD.

Anyone with information that could assist police on this incident is encouraged to call 911.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.