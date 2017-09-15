Enbridge Protestors Arrested In Superior

Blockade Set Up Prevented Construction Workers From Working

SUPERIOR, Wis.

Protestors hoping to keep Enbridge workers from getting into their construction site on the line 3 replacement project Thursday morning are now in trouble with the law.

In a dramatic scene, several protesters were arrested Thursday in Superior. One has been charged with disorderly conduct during the incident while three others were booked for resisting arrest and trespassing.

Protesters or water protectors as they are known, set up blockades Thursday morning outside of Michel’s Construction building in Superior. The blockades were in the form of vehicles with tires flattened and people latched together inside.

“It cost them lots of money and time and energy. Every hour that we’re here they’re losing an hour of work,” said Coya a Water Protector.

This isn’t the first time Enbridge has faced strong opposition in a physical way.

“This is the sixth time that individuals have taken illegal actions to delay construction of the line 3 replacement project,” said Jennifer Smith, Manager, Enbridge Public Affairs.

Enbridge says the main concern out of all of this is the safety of all involved.

“When activities like this happen, it puts everybody at risk. It puts the individuals themselves [and] it puts our workers at risk,” said Smith.

“As an indigenous female, I know that our wetlands our swamps this is where our main medicines come from,” said Kelli Fisherman, a Water Protector.

While the protestors don’t show any signs of slowing down, Enbridge officials are hoping both sides can come together to discuss their differences without illegal activity.

“We’ve offered to engage and talk about the issues and opinions that are at bay here. But taking illegal actions, vandalism, trespassing and really putting the environment at risk really isn’t a way to come to a solution,” said Smith.