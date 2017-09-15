Five St. Louis County Roads Closed Due to Flooding

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Heavy rain overnight has caused several County Roads in the area near Palo, Markham, and Makinen to flood.

St. Louis County Public Works has announced the temporary closure of these roads until high waters recede:

County Road 338 (Aurora Road) south of the Town Line Road

County State Aid Highway 99 from the Town Line Road north to County Road 343 (Bodas Road)

County Road 607/331 east of Long Lake Road

County Road 344 (South Look Lake Road) south of the Town Line Road

County Road 632 (Wilson Road) in Makinen

These roads are expected to remain closed through the weekend, as rain is forecasted through the weekend.

St. Louis County Public Works crews are monitoring conditions of these and other roads and will post warnings and detours as needed.

Anyone who encounters a dangerous road condition is asked to call 911.