Hundreds Flock to Hawk Ridge for Annual Fall Migration

Organizers Expect the Great Fall Migration to Happen this Saturday, September 16 at Hawk Ridge Observatory in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Saturday, September 16, hundreds will gather at Hawk Ridge Observatory in Duluth to see the fall migration of birds.

Visitors from as far away as Sweden are known to come for the annual event.

Different species will be making their way south as cooler temperatures push into the Northland.

Organizers say the weekend of events is a wonderful way to showcase one of North America’s best spots to see the fall bird migration.

There will be many field trips, hikes, programs and activates for all ages.

A schedule of events is listed below.

If you would like to register, click here.

Friday, September 15th

9am-4pm : Bird Migration & Programs at Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve

: Bird Migration & Programs at Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve 3pm-5:30pm (meet 3pm, board 3:15pm): Birding and Natural History Train Trip on Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad

*Please note Friday dinner/speaker will not be held as part of the festival, due to separate gala event taking place on Friday, September 29th.

Saturday, September 16th

Early morning : Birding Field Trips

: Birding Field Trips 9am-4pm : Bird Migration & Programs at Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve

: Bird Migration & Programs at Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve 2pm : Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory Annual Meeting (at Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve Outdoor Classroom; RAIN location will be at Lester-Amity Chalet)

: Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory Annual Meeting (at Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve Outdoor Classroom; will be at Lester-Amity Chalet) 7pm: Evening program Hawks, nighthawks, and more: Visible migration at Hawk Ridge presented by UMD Master’s Student, Steve Kolbe (UMD Bohannon 90, 1207 Ordean Court. Park in lot G (no charge) – map)

*Please note Saturday dinner/fundraiser will not be held as part of the festival, due to gala event taking place on Friday, September 29th Click HERE for more details.

Sunday, September 17th