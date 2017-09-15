Mesabi Range College Receives Big Grant

Grant Worth $1.3 Million Over Five Years

VIRGINIA, Minn.-Mesabi Range College was recently awarded a grant worth $1.3 million over a five–year period, to help provide college prep services to under privileged high school students.

Some of the top areas that are served through the grant are in the sciences and math.

“We do find that our program the past years has been successful and has succeeded some of the state percentages,” said Zeb Norenberg, director of Upward Bound.

Ninety-seven percent of students who go through Mesabi’s high school prep program graduate high school, with another 87 percent enrolling in college.