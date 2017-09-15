Minnesota State Fair Already has a 2018 Concert Booked

FOX 9 - KMSP

– It hasn’t even been two weeks since the 2017 Minnesota State Fair wrapped up, but there’s already a Grandstand headliner for the 2018 State Fair concert series. One Direction alum Niall Horan will play the Grandstand on the Fair’s opening night. Thursday, Aug. 23.

Tickets go on sale later this month, at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22 ($59 and $49, all reserved seating). Tickets will be available through Etix at etix.com or by calling (800) 514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. For additional State Fair ticket information, call (651) 288-4427.

Ahead of his debut album, Horan released the single “Slow Hands,” which went to No. 1 in 44 countries. He is currently working on and writing for that album.

Niall Horan’s Flicker World Tour 2018 will include Texas-born and Nashville-based Maren Morris. Her hit song “My Church” hit No. 5 on the U.S. Hot Country chart and was certified Platinum. She won a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance, and her 2016 release of Hero reached No. 1 on the U.S. Country chart.

Additional Grandstand concerts will be announced periodically between now and next year’s fair.