LOCATED: Dakotah Braun, of Duluth

UPDATE: The Duluth Police Department has reported that Dekotah was located safe at an address in the 2100 block of East 2nd Street. Authorities arrested him on-scene for a warrant out of Pope County, Minn.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old Duluth man.

Dekotah Donald John Braun was last seen on Sept. 13 around 3 p.m. according to family members.

He is described as 5’8″, 230 pounds, with blondish-brown hair and blue eyes.

He was believed to have been carrying a black backpack, but it is unknown what clothing items he was wearing last.

Dekotah’s family states he has a history of depression but was reportedly doing well. Authorities and family are concerned about his welfare.

Those with any information are asked to call 911.