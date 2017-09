More Money Coming to Minnesota to Fight Opioid Addiction

$6 Million Coming to Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn.-Minnesota got some good news today in its fight against opioid addiction.

The state is now due to receive major federal funding to the tune of $6 million to help fight the disease.

That money will be dedicated to medication-assisted treatment.

In 2016 more than 600 people in that state died from an opioid overdose.