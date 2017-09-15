Motorcyclists Gear Up for Fall Flood Run This Weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Motorists are urged to use extra caution this weekend along the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers as thousands of motorcyclists take to the streets for the Fall Flood Run.

As many as 30,000 riders are expected to travel between the Twin Cities and Winona on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is asking riders to take safety into their own hands and motorists to look twice for motorcyclists. So far this season, 45 motorcyclists have died on Minnesota roads.

Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota, along with Minnesota State Troopers, will be out patrolling the area to ensure a safe riding environment.

DPS offers these safety tips:

Riders

Be prepared for inattentive drivers by staying focused on riding, keeping your speed in check and maintaining a two-second following distance.

Wear the gear. Motorcyclists should wear a DOT-approved helmet and brightly colored protective gear for visibility and protection.

Don’t drink and ride. One-third of all motorcycle fatalities involve impaired riders.

Motorists