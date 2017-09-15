Moving to the Music with Sterling Silver Dance Studio

In This Week's Active Adventures, Meteorologist William Seay Practices His Dance Moves with Sterling Silver Studio in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In this week’s Active Adventures, FOX 21’s William Seay tackles the dance floor with Sterling Silver Dance Studio in Superior.

The friendly staff taught William a few basic moves to the music, and from there, the rest was history.

The crew rehearsed a short routine, and told William he was on his way to becoming a professional.

Sterling Silver Dance Studio has been around since 1991. They continue to entertain, and educate youth and adults in the Northland.

The Studio’s next pop up dance class is scheduled for Friday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to get in contact with the Sterling Silver and begin your own lessons or learn more information, click here.