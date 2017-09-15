Routine Bridge Inspections Scheduled in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Ramp closures will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19 as Minnesota Department of Transportation crews work to conduct routine bridge inspections.

Temporary ramp closures will include

Sept. 18 – northbound I-35 to eastbound Highway 535 ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 19 – southbound I-35 to eastbound Highway 535 ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alternating ramp closures will occur on northbound I-35 at Highway 535 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All traffic lanes and ramps will open between 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. each day.

Motorists are asked to be patient and drive with caution in and around work zones.