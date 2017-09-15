Routine Bridge Inspections Scheduled in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – Ramp closures will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19 as Minnesota Department of Transportation crews work to conduct routine bridge inspections.
Temporary ramp closures will include
- Sept. 18 – northbound I-35 to eastbound Highway 535 ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sept. 19 – southbound I-35 to eastbound Highway 535 ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Alternating ramp closures will occur on northbound I-35 at Highway 535 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All traffic lanes and ramps will open between 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. each day.
Motorists are asked to be patient and drive with caution in and around work zones.