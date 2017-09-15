Syd’s Angels to Take Motorcycle Ride Against Bullying

Organization Works With Kids, Parents, and Schools to End Nationwide Bullying Epidemic

PROCTOR, Minn. – A group of bikers are taking a stand against bullying.

Syd’s Angels are a Minnesota-based organization that now has members from around the world.

They help raise awareness about bullying and work with kids, parents, and school officials to take action and end this widespread problem that they call an epidemic.

“We’re looking to light a fire in the hearts and bellies of people that are as fed up with this bullying epidemic as we are,” says Jason Sively, ommander of the northeastern chapter of Syd’s Angels.

“It’s coming right from the heart,” adds Sively. “We show these kids they have love, we show them support, whatever they need within reasonable limits, we will do for these kids.”

Syd’s Angels have a planned ride to bring attention to their organization and get new members. Saturday’s ride leaves the Proctor Power House at 11 a.m.