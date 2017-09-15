UMD Working on Being More Environmental Friendly

Educational Summit on Sustainability Held Today

DULUTH, Minn.-Environmental sustainability has been sweeping across the nation.

Today, UMD and four other University of Minnesota campuses, began exploring how they can be more environmentally friendly at its Sustainability Education Summit.

The event focused on how to better connect students and staff with creating a cleaner campus and community.

“I’m hoping the general public will take away that sustainability can be integrated in everything you do,” said Liz Hill, an engineering professor.

One way students and staff are making the campus eco–friendly is by using more refillable water bottles, rather than buying bottled water.