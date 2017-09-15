Vigil Held for Missing Duluth Woman

Contact Police if You Have Any Details on the Case

DULUTH, Minn.-Sheila St. Clair of Duluth went missing in August of 2015.

Friday, a vigil was held for her at the Central Hillside Park to remind the public that authorities are still looking for her.

The last confirmed sighting of the Native American woman was at the Cascade Apartments on West Third Street.

“It makes me feel good that people aren’t forgetting and it’s important we don’t forget because we need some kind of closure here,” said Shawn Carr, an event organizer.

St. Clair is five–foot, four–inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

There’s currently an award for those who can lead to her whereabouts.

If you have any information on the case, contact police right away.