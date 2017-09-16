East End Family Fun Day celebrated in Superior

Food vendors, music and games.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The East End Family Fun Day held its annual event on Saturday. Food, music, raffles, and a car show were just some of the fun being had on the streets of superior.

“We’re just trying to show off the community and have a fun day for everybody,” organizer Jon Nelson said. “We purposely make this a family fun day. Free bike drawings, chalk art, games for the kids, live bands.”

Part of the celebration is about bringing life back to the east end of Superior, and to show that the neighborhood is still a part of the community.

“Over the past 17 years we have definitely been a part of revitalizing this part of town,” organizer Carl Miller said. “With trying to do streets and facade improvements and decorative lighting, and that type of stuff only happens through promoting the community area rather than just letting it run down.”

East End Family Fun day takes place every year on the third Saturday of September.