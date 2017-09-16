Fall Fest Celebrated at Chester Park

33rd Annual Festival Held to Reign in Changing Seasons

DULUTH, Minn. – A celebration of community and the changing seasons was held in Duluth.

The thirty-third annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest attracted thousands of Northlanders.

The event featured one hundred thirty local vendors, food trucks, and three live music performances.

“It is such a community builder,” said Dave Schaeffer, Executive Director of Chester Bowl. “You’re out seeing friends and neighbors, making new friends and just seeing literally ten thousand people out enjoying the park together in one glorious day.”

Donations were collected for the Chester Bowl scholarship program. Last year, more than twenty-one thousand dollars were raised.