Racers compete in the Northshore Inline Marathon

More than 2000 racers competed in the event

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the rainy conditions, thousands of racers came out on Saturday for the Northshore Inline Marathon in Duluth. Around 2,000 racers showed up from all over the world to take part in the race, which takes them from Two Harbors all the way down to Canal Park. The race featured amateur skaters looking to test their might, as well as the established elite skaters.

“I still get nervous at the start line, which means I still want to win,” 1st place women’s finisher Manon Kammiga said. “It was great was great to finish off 2017 like this one.”

“It’s really cool for me. This is my sixth time coming here,” second place women’s finisher Morgan McKey said. “This is the best I’ve ever finished. I’ve gotten third a couple times, fourth. So it was really cool to get second. Obviously I’d like to be on the top step, but I’m racing great competitors, so it’s pretty cool.”