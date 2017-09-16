Syd’s Angels Raise Awareness About Bullying

Biker Organization Helps School Districts Find Bullying Solutions

PROCTOR, Minn. – Syd’s Angels Bikers Against Bullying was formed in June 2016 after founder Greg Carson saw a disturbing internet video of a fifteen year old girl being beaten.

“It really struck a chord and it’s almost like something snapped,” said Greg Carson, President and Co-Founder of Syd’s Angels. “It’s like enough is enough. It’s time to stand up and make a difference, use our motorcycles for something good.”

The victim from that video is Sydney, a girl from St. Francis, Minnesota.

“At first I kept thinking why me? What’s so wrong with me that they’d have to do that?” asked Sydney.

Greg and his friend Brandon came to Sydney’s aid.

“We wanted Sydney to feel safe and we wanted her to know that we love her and we care about her and we’d do that for any kid,” said Brandon Mau, Co-Founder of Syd’s Angels.

They organized a motorcycle ride to show her support and founded Syd’s Angles, a group dedicated to raising awareness of the bullying epidemic.

“Helped me feel more safe and more like I’m not alone, there’s actually people who are there for me,” said Sydney.

Now, after a little more than a year, the Minnesota based organization has almost four thousand members worldwide. They help victims by working with school districts to find solutions to bullying.

“We start at the bottom of the school system when we do find a validated bully case and we basically keep working our way up all the way up to the superintendent of public schools if that’s what it takes,” said Carson.

The bikers make sure every kid knows there’s people out there who care for them.

“Just to know that if I lost all my friends, I’d have people to talk to about what was going on,” said Zane Olmid, a bullying victim helped by Syd’s Angels.

They’ve now started a Northeastern Minnesota chapter and Duluth Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth has already reached out to the group.

“That speaks volumes about what’s happening with this group for a superintendent of public schools to reach out to me that I don’t even know because he knows we’re coming and he wants to step up just like St. Francis High School has,” said Carson.

Local Commander Jason Siveny says the time is now for everybody in the community to step up.

“We’ve had enough,” said Siveny. “This is our country, these are our schools, better yet these are our kids and it’s time to stomp this thing out.”

If you’re interested in getting involved with Syd’s Angels or you have a bullying case you’d like to report to them, you can visit their website here, and their Facebook page here.