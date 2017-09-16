Woman’s Body, Car Found Submerged In Island Lake

Persumed Missing In Intial Report

FREDENBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn.

According to authorities, Friday evening the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report from family members that 79 year old Darlene Lukovsky was missing.

Family members said she was last known to be at a Super One grocery store in Duluth at about 1:30 in the afternoon Friday. Soon after family and sheriff’s deputies along with rescue squad volunteers began to search the likely routes she would have traveled home.

After 1:00 a.m. Lukovsky’s Honda CR-V was found completely submerged in Island Lake, located off of Bear Island Rd.

Her body was then recovered from the water. It appears Darlene missed a curve in the road which authorities say may have been possibly due to the foggy conditions, and drove into the water.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Darlene Lukovsky would have turned 80 years old tomorrow.