Birdwatchers Flock to Hawk Ridge For Annual Migration

More than 11,000 birds have been counted this season so far

DULUTH, Minn. – Many people are flocking to Hawk Ridge in Duluth to see the birds during their annual migration. Birdwatchers at Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory have already counted 11,000 hawks so far this season.

“We’re in a unique location here, right at that western tip of Lake Superior,” Hawk Ridge executive director Janelle Long said. “The birds are traveling down that shoreline. Then they’re starting to veer south as they head down to their wintering grounds. We get large numbers of birds and a great diversity of species.”

Experts will be at the Hawks Ridge Bird Observatory every day for the months of September and October to help birdwatchers learn more about the hawks.