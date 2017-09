Bulldozer Rolls Over, Kills Man

SAGINAW, Minn. – A 79-year-old man is dead after the bulldozer he was riding on rolled over and trapped him underneath.

The accident happened Saturday morning at 4955 Aune Road in Saginaw, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is identified as Donald Raether who was found dead at the scene when medical and law enforcement personal arrived.