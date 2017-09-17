Engwall’s Corn Maze Open for the Season

Hermantown Maze is Open Saturdays and Sundays Through October 29th

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Engwall’s Corn Maze is now open for the season.

Starting Saturday, maze goers can try to find their way our of three acres of corm while exploring about a mile of pathways.

They can also fire off the corn cannon or try their hand at pumpkin bowling.

“I think it gets families excited because it’s another thing to do in the fall,” says Kynze Lundeen of Lundeen Productions. “You don’t have to drive all the way to Bayfield of somewhere in Southern Minnesota to go to a corn maze when they can just go right up in Hermantown.”

The corn maze is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. through the last week of October.