Hermantown Mayor Encouraged By New Housing Development

Single-Family Homes Planned Near Future Home of YMCA

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – There is growing excitement in Hermantown as ground is now broken on a new housing development in a part of the city that’s seeing big changes. The nine single-family homes are adjacent to the future home of the new multi-million dollar YMCA wellness center. And as FOX 21’s Dan Hanger reports, Hermantown’s mayor believes the development tonight is just one example of a growing community.

“We’re very excited to finally be getting going and moving dirt here,” said developer Kevin Kuklis, a Hermantown native and owner of Houston, Texas-based Titan Premier.

“This has been about a two-year project in the works. Lots of engineering, lots of city planning,” Kuklis explained.

Kuklis believes the location of the housing project at Arrowhead and Ugstad roads is one-of-a-kind.

“You don’t find almost 10 acres in almost any municipality, town, city — you just don’t find it anymore in this location,” Kuklis said.

And the future is bright at that intersection with the busy hockey arena, nearby schools and the soon-to-be YMCA wellness center that will take over the old middle school property.

“This is a great addition to an area that is growing and has continued to grow over the years,” said Mayor Wayne Boucher.

Boucher says it’s always a good feeling to see demand for housing on the rise.

“It’s a good sign for the community as a whole to be growing. Increased property values help keep property taxes low,” Boocher said.

Boocher believes the city of Hermantown is doing better than ever with a solid base of interest for developments beyond the latest housing project.

“Future looks pretty good. It looks pretty good. We’ve had a lot of inquiries for new development. Multi-use properties that would involve both retail, housing and maybe a hotel. There are things coming,” Boocher said.

Meanwhile for Kuklis, it’s all eyes on the detail of these future homes – homes he’s looking forward to filling for families as early as next year.

“The demand for housing here has been great, so why not help people live their dream with their homes, help deliver them a product they want and a location you can’t beat,” Kuklis said.

The development is being named Square 37.

Kuklis says that name comes from the deep history or the Jackson Project — a back-to-the-land initiative of the 1930s that stimulated early development in Hermantown.

To learn more about Square 37, click here.