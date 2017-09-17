Soil From Duluth Memorial Collected for Museum

Soil From the Site of the 1920 Duluth Lynching Will Be on Display in Montgomery, Alabama

DULUTH, Minn. – Soil from the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial in Duluth will soon be displayed at a museum in Alabama.

Representatives from the Equal Justice Initiative were in Duluth today to collect soil from the site of the 1920 lynching of three black men.

Their organization is gathering soil from across the country to display in the “From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration” museum in Montgomery, Alabama.

“You can’t get to the healing that we need, you can’t get to the reconciliation that our communities need or the reforms that we need in so many areas if we don’t do the difficult work of truth telling,” said Kiara Boone, Deputy Program Manager from the Equal Justice Initiative.

The museum will remember the thousands of lives lost to racial lynchings in the United States. It’s expected to open next spring.